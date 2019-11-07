DONNA MARIE SMITH, 67, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Surviving are her husband, Gordon Smith of Fort Wayne, father, one daughter, stepchildren, eight grandchildren, two sisters, and three brothers. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church, 110 Aurora Place, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church or the . Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care. www.northernindianafuneralcare.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 7, 2019