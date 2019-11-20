DONNA R. VICKERS, 71, of Angola, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born Dec. 18, 1947, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Ernest Miller and Erma (Morgan) Miller. Donna was united in marriage to Randall W. Vickers Sept. 15, 1993, in Tennessee and he preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2011. She was a member of the Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Fort Wayne. She was employed for 14 years as a Waitress and Bartender for Shrine Temple in Fort Wayne. She enjoyed gardening and in the past, horseback riding. She also enjoyed working around her house and mowing the grass. While visiting in Tennessee, she was also able to use her hobby of photography by capturing the beauty of the mountains. Surviving are her son, Matthew (Karee) Whitacre of Fort Wayne; brothers, Perry Miller of Angola and Timothy (Sue) Miller of New Haven; stepdaughters, Kimberly Vickers of Decatur and Sheri McCloskey of Decatur; stepson, Doug Vickers of Decatur; also several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Nita Holloway. Service is 4 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. with calling one hour prior at the funeral home. Life Celebrant, Dave McIntire, officiating. Memorials to , Cincinnati, Ohio. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019