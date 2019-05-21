Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA ZORGER. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

DONNA ZORGER, 89, of Spencerville, entered eternal life on Saturday, May 18, 2019. "If you are about to go grocery shopping. Stop. Think. Are you planning on buying foods made with high - fructose corn syrup? Or items you could be growing in your own garden? Consider: Donna Zorger. Her spirit, strength of character, frugal ways and diabetes - friendly food choices are carried on by her five children, ten grandchildren, fifteen great - grandchildren, two surviving siblings and a multitude of extended family and friends. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Donna during her 89 years, among them: Grow something. It just takes time and effort, and you may have to wake up before noon on weekends. If you are going to eat the food, you can help set the table. Butchering and cleaning chickens should not include crying. Three - wheelers can be fun if you obey your grandfather. Fishing is good for the soul, but swimming is unnecessary. Also: dogs are supposed to live outside, popcorn is better homemade and when you play checkers with your grandfather, regardless of your age, he will not let you win; so try hard." Born June 2, 1929, in Arcola, Ind., she was she was a daughter of the late Walter and Marie (Brudi) Henschen who were her first examples of "True Grit". When reflecting on her childhood, Donna wrote, "Our life was simple. Our family was fed and clothed with the least amount of money you can imagine. Keith and I came from families that worked hard in happy environments." Donna, a wife, mother, retired LPN and member of Leo United Methodist, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family in Spencerville, Ind. She is survived by her devoted husband, Keith Zorger. Married on April 30, 1949, they were blessed to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Her final months were spent visiting with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. She was aware that every minute shared was a treasured moment filled with goodbyes. She shared details about her life, listened to her grandchildren's memories, and above all else, lived with unyielding faithfulness in the Lord. In 2011, she gave her children the gift of her written story. The main message: her real-life love story with Keith. "We will never feel sad or lonely because of the decisions we have made - together." For many, her story ended in 2019. But, for her family and those who knew her best, she will live on forever in our memories. (Planting season is near. Go. Grow something!). She is also survived by her children and grandchildren, Lester (Cynthia) and their children, Josh, Jason and Jennifer; Bruce (Patricia) and their child, Danielle; Dennis (Terez) and their children, Anthony and Andrew; Ann (Steve) and their children, Aubrey and Abigail; and Jane (Dan) Geimer and their children, Daniel and Katie; siblings, Gloria Zorger and Marceil Burtch; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. Donna was also preceded in death by her siblings, Willard and John. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, Leo, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Burial at Leo Cemetery, Leo, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leo United Methodist Church. For online condolences, please visit



