DONNABELLE HENRY

Guest Book
  • "I'm going to miss you so much. You were the best grandma..."
    - Jamie Kindell
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DONNABELLE HENRY, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, Fla. Born March 19, 1932, in Muncie, Ind., she was a daughter of Cloyd G. and Doris (Wheeler) Dillmon. On April 10, 1954, she married Perry R. Henry in Angola, Ind. Donnabelle worked for General Electric for 26 years before retiring in 1990. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos, and traveling. Survivors include her daughter, Pam (Joe) Piepenbrink; grandchildren, Jamie (Kyle) Kindel, Danielle Doyle - Ervin, Michael (Cassandra) Doyle, Jon Henry, and Jennifer Henry; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Sowles. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and son, Richard Henry. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the funeal home. Burial will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Cornerstone Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details