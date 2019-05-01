DONNABELLE HENRY, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, Fla. Born March 19, 1932, in Muncie, Ind., she was a daughter of Cloyd G. and Doris (Wheeler) Dillmon. On April 10, 1954, she married Perry R. Henry in Angola, Ind. Donnabelle worked for General Electric for 26 years before retiring in 1990. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos, and traveling. Survivors include her daughter, Pam (Joe) Piepenbrink; grandchildren, Jamie (Kyle) Kindel, Danielle Doyle - Ervin, Michael (Cassandra) Doyle, Jon Henry, and Jennifer Henry; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Sowles. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and son, Richard Henry. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the funeal home. Burial will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Cornerstone Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2019