DONNABELLE MAY (CRIPE) MARTIN, of Timbercrest, North Manchester, departed on her final trip Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Born Sept. 18, 1920, in Wakarusa, she was a daughter of the late Roscoe and Lois (Hooley) Cripe Sr. She graduated from Wakarusa High School with the Class of 1938. In her early years she worked at Boris Smoler & Son Dress Factory as a seamstress for four years, sewed Navy wool skirts for World War II. She married Paul L. Martin on Feb. 26, 1943, who passed on Dec. 30, 1997. Together they owned Paul's Mobile Homes where she was secretary for 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She loved life and lived every day enthusiastically. She loved her family and many friends and treasured their presence in her life. She was a former member of Goshen Quester Antique Club and Goshen Women Club and a member of the Valley Ladies of IMHA. She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn (Danny) Keaffaber of North Manchester; granddaughter, Rachelle (William) Mabee; grandson, Chadd (Jaime) Keaffaber; three great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Dean of (Sanita) Cripe, Elkhart. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Roscoe Cripe Jr. and Robert Cripe; sister, Phyllis Risser; and sisters-in-law, Betty and Miriam. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor John Blodgett officiating. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Yellow Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the First Baptist Church, Bristol. Arrangements by Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent at

