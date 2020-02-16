DONNAGENE M. DILLMAN, 85, of Fort Wayne died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Jan. 17, 1935 in Mentone, Donna -gene was a daughter of the late Walter and Charlotte (Nierman) Dillman. She attended Mentone Elementary and High School (graduating class of 1952). Donnagene retired as an IBM Administrative Manager after 30 years of service in 1992. She received many IBM Means Service Awards and was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. Donnagene is survived by her sister, Carol See of Deedsville, Ind.; and nieces, Mellanye, Candace and Michelle. In addition she will be missed by her loving and BFF, Judie Dafforn; and her devoted fiance, Ted Miller, plus all those who knew her. Donnagene was also preceded in death by her siblings, Phyllis, Richard and Jack. Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020