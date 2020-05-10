DONNIE F. AMSTUTZ
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONNIE F. AMSTUTZ, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Nov. 9, 1928, he was a son of the late Laverne and Florence (Gratz) Amstutz. Donnie was the Body Shop Manager at O'Daniel Auto Shop for several years before retiring at 80 years old. He enjoyed going on cruises with his late wife, Helen, and traveling to the Smokey Mountains. Donnie survived by his son, Kevin Amstutz; and sister, Jackie Huff. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Helen Amstutz; and brother, Richard Amstutz. Private family service will be held. Donnie's final resting place will be Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family, visit the Greenlawn Funeral Home of Fort Wayne website, www.greenlawnmpfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
2604323914
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Kevin - Our sincere condolences at this time. You are to be commended for your loving and faithful care for your parents. Though the road you travel will be different now, remember that you have the support of caring friends. Cheryl & Lyn
Cheryl
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved