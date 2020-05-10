DONNIE F. AMSTUTZ, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Nov. 9, 1928, he was a son of the late Laverne and Florence (Gratz) Amstutz. Donnie was the Body Shop Manager at O'Daniel Auto Shop for several years before retiring at 80 years old. He enjoyed going on cruises with his late wife, Helen, and traveling to the Smokey Mountains. Donnie survived by his son, Kevin Amstutz; and sister, Jackie Huff. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Helen Amstutz; and brother, Richard Amstutz. Private family service will be held. Donnie's final resting place will be Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family, visit the Greenlawn Funeral Home of Fort Wayne website, www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.