DONNIE LOU (BUCKLEY) FOELLINGER, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Kingston Nursing Home in Fort Wayne. Born April 13, 1932, she was the daughter of Wilbert Clayburn and Ruth Helen (Deuter) Etter. Donnie established her family in Philadelphia and Lansdale, Pa. She returned to Fort Wayne and was employed by Fishman's Clothing Store, Maloley's Grocery, North American Van Lines, Park Center, and American Red Cross.After over 20 years of dedicated service to the American Red Cross, Donnie retired. In her retirement, Donnie relished spending time with family and gardening. Donnie loved the appearance of two mallards each spring entertaining her and her constant companions Milo and Jeff. Watching and feeding her birds was an important pastime. She was an avid writer to the editor of The Journal Gazette newspaper of Fort Wayne. She authored each letter under the pen name, D. L. Buckley. Surviving family are one son and three daughters, Dr. John J. (Jackie) Buckley of Wentzville, Mo., Sheri (Rick) Cotterman of Fort Wayne, Susie (David) Renfrow of Harlan, Peggy (Tom) Tassler of Wolcottville, Ind. She was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clayburn Etter; sister, Evelyn Klepper; grandson, Nick Johnson; and great-grandson, Eric Yost. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions can be made to The Salvation Army, Mustard Seed or Charis House. To sign the online guestbook, visit



