DORA MICHELLE DAGER, 52, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Cherry Point, N.C., she was a daughter of Martha (Jasper) Hinsch. She was an Executive Administrator for LH Carbide for 20 years. She was known for her impeccable taste in interior design and decorating; everyone always spoke about their admiration, appreciation and envy for her special gift. Dora exemplified the definition of a 'green thumb'; she prided herself on taking care of her many plants and her gardening which was just as beautiful as her home. When not with her plants and family, she always longed for the ocean which was her favorite place. Above all, Dora adored her children and made sure to pass on her many unique qualities to each of them always reminding them, "I would do anything for you kids". Her survivors remember how right she was when she jokingly reminded them often, "You'll miss me when I am gone." Surviving are her mom, Martha Hinsch; husband, Danny McLemore; children, Seth Dager, Kyle Dager and Claryce Dager; stepchildren, Jacob McLemore and Luke McLemore, and the many countless lives that she forever touched. Dora was also preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Whybrew. A celebration of Dora's life is 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, with a memorial visitation from 1m to 5 p.m. prior to the celebration. Memorial contributions may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance



