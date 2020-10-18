DORA ROSE CURETON, 90, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dora was a very caring, sweet, Christian wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family very much. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 28, 1929, Dora was the only daughter of the late Ralph and Gladys (Rickel) Tropf. She was named after her maternal grandmother, Dora Rickel, and her paternal grandmother, Rose Tropf, and was often referred to as"Dorie". She grew up in a strict but loving Christian home, the youngest of four children. She had three older brothers whom she loved and greatly admired. From a very young age, Dora's life was built around the church and she had many happy memories of church as a child. The family attended East Side C&MA Church in Cleveland, Ohio, and it was there that Dora accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and discovered her love for missions. Dora faithfully supported missionaries - both prayerfully and financially - her entire life. Dora received a Bachelor of Science degree in Christian Education from Nyack Missionary College in Nyack, N.Y., in July 1956. While in college, Dora met her future husband, John Cureton, at a youth convention on the C&MA campground at Beulah Beach, Ohio. The two were married on Aug. 26, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Fort Wayne shortly thereafter. She remained in Fort Wayne her entire life. Dora was a long-time member of Brookside Community Church and was a huge supporter of missionary work all around the world. She retired from Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company in 1992 after more than 30 years of service as an assistant vice president of operations. After retiring, she volunteered as a client advocate at A Hope Center and a mentor at Northwood Middle School where she worked to positively influence young men, women, and teenagers for Christ. Dora is survived by her daughter, Debra (Lyle) Howard of Fort Wayne; and sons, Tim (Shawna) Cureton of Fort Wayne and Joel (Terri) Cureton of Euless, Texas. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Abigail (Kevin) Bunch and Elizabeth Howard; and one grandson, Seth Cureton. Dora was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John C. Cureton on Aug. 22, 2014; her parents; and three brothers, Ralph Tropf, Warren Tropf and David Tropf. A private family service for the interment of cremated remains took place at Covington Memorial Gardens on April 9, 2020. In lieu of a celebration of life service, the family requests memorials be made to A Hope Center or The Jesus Film Project.



