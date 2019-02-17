Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DORATHE MAE WAGGONER, 80, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Goshen Hospital. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Clare and Dorathe Imbody. Dorathe transported students with special needs for 30 years with JJR Corporation and Fort Wayne Community Schools. She was married to the love of her life, Charles, in 1959 and they were together for 44 years before his passing. She was known as the most God-fearing, kind-hearted, generous, and loving woman whose faith and outpouring of love touched everyone she met. She is survived by her children, Julie (Andrew) Moore of Matthews, N.C., Mark (Trish Caywood) Waggoner of Fort Wayne, Debra (Russ) Skelly of Bakersfield, Calif., Amy (Bruce) Bertram of Goshen, Ind.; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; siblings, Jeanine (Glen) Ray of Indianapolis, Ind., Betty (Cliff) Tanner of Fort Wayne, Ind., Clara (Duane) Griner of Warsaw, Ind., Louis (Norma) Imbody of Palm Harbor, Fla., Charles (Diane) of Fort Wayne, Ind., Douglas Imbody of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Waggoner; sisters, Margaret Oelschlager and Phyllis Hazelton. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with calling an hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the .



1140 Lake Ave

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

