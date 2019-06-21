DORIS A. SCHMIDT - BRADTMUELLER, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born Nov. 20, 1937, in Amberg, Wis., she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Henrietta (Beach) Bright. She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Bradtmueller; daughter, Sherrie (Doug) Reynolds; son, Steven (Deb) Schmidt; stepchildren, Gary (Christine) Bradtmueller, Beth (Mike) Saveio and Carl (Carrie) Bradtmueller; five grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Leland Schmidt. Private family services were held. Burial is in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be given to the , or Martini Lutheran Church, New Haven. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 21, 2019