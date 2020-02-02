Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS AMELIA ATTEBERRY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DORIS AMELIA ATTEBERRY, 82, of Arcola, Ill. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 4 a.m. at the Arcola Health Care Center. Born on Oct. 1, 1937 in Champaign County, Ill., Doris was a daughter of the late Johnny Walter and Nellie M. (Auld) Lewis. She married Curtis L. Atteberry on June 23, 1954 in Oakley, Ill. He passed away on Nov. 23, 2019. Doris graduated third in her class from Tuscola High School in 1955. She attended the University of Illinois. She had been in the income tax preparation field for over 60 years; for the past 30 years she has been self-employed. Doris was a member of the Arcola United Methodist Church, Arcola Foundation, the Douglas County Museum and the Red Hat Club. She was also a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening and antiquing. She always looked forward to traveling with Curtis and spending time with her family. She is survived by two sons, Don (Amy) Atteberry of Speedway, Ind., and Keith (Jeanine) Atteberry of Fort Wayne, Ind.; four grandchildren, Megan (Brandon) Shufflebarger of Austin, Texas, John Atteberry of Indianapolis, Ind., Hillery (Josh) Scott of Fort Wayne, Ind. and James Ryan (Amy) Johnson Sr. of Fort Wayne, Ind.; nine great-grandchildren, Linus, Basil, Zelda, Travin, Lucy, Charlotte, Ryan, Marie and Jude; one sister, Marjorie Mosbarger of Atwood, Ill.; and two sisters-in-law, Anita Thomas of Cuba, Ill. and Jean Phipps of Del Valle, Texas. She was also preceded in death by one son, Leland Atteberry; and two brothers, Delbert Lewis and Fredrick Lewis. A memorial service celebrating Doris's life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Arcola United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Matt Stump will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery in New Haven, Ind. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Arcola Foundation or the Arcola United Methodist Church.

DORIS AMELIA ATTEBERRY, 82, of Arcola, Ill. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 4 a.m. at the Arcola Health Care Center. Born on Oct. 1, 1937 in Champaign County, Ill., Doris was a daughter of the late Johnny Walter and Nellie M. (Auld) Lewis. She married Curtis L. Atteberry on June 23, 1954 in Oakley, Ill. He passed away on Nov. 23, 2019. Doris graduated third in her class from Tuscola High School in 1955. She attended the University of Illinois. She had been in the income tax preparation field for over 60 years; for the past 30 years she has been self-employed. Doris was a member of the Arcola United Methodist Church, Arcola Foundation, the Douglas County Museum and the Red Hat Club. She was also a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening and antiquing. She always looked forward to traveling with Curtis and spending time with her family. She is survived by two sons, Don (Amy) Atteberry of Speedway, Ind., and Keith (Jeanine) Atteberry of Fort Wayne, Ind.; four grandchildren, Megan (Brandon) Shufflebarger of Austin, Texas, John Atteberry of Indianapolis, Ind., Hillery (Josh) Scott of Fort Wayne, Ind. and James Ryan (Amy) Johnson Sr. of Fort Wayne, Ind.; nine great-grandchildren, Linus, Basil, Zelda, Travin, Lucy, Charlotte, Ryan, Marie and Jude; one sister, Marjorie Mosbarger of Atwood, Ill.; and two sisters-in-law, Anita Thomas of Cuba, Ill. and Jean Phipps of Del Valle, Texas. She was also preceded in death by one son, Leland Atteberry; and two brothers, Delbert Lewis and Fredrick Lewis. A memorial service celebrating Doris's life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Arcola United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Matt Stump will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery in New Haven, Ind. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Arcola Foundation or the Arcola United Methodist Church. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close