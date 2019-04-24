Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS ANN REIFF. View Sign Service Information Smith & Sons Funeral Home 207 N Main St Columbia City , IN 46725 (260)-244-7601 Send Flowers Obituary

DORIS ANN REIFF, 71, of rural South Whitley, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 21, 2019, of natural causes while on a mushroom hunting trip in Clinton, Tenn. Born Feb. 19, 1948, in Somerset, Ind., she was a daughter of the late James C. "JC" and Edna Ruth (Tait) Draper. Her formative years were spent in Somerset. She began high school at Southwood High School in Wabash County. Her family then moved to South Whitley where she completed her junior and senior year at South Whitley High School graduating in 1966. On Aug. 14, 1966, she was united in marriage to Steve James Reiff. They have always made their home in the South Whitley area. In addition to being a full-time homemaker, raising the couple's three boys, she was employed in the office at Gripco, South Whitley, then RR Donnelly, Warsaw. She later became the bookkeeper for their company, Steve Reiff, Inc. She was a current member of First Church of God in Columbia City, and previously organist, pianist, and Sunday School teacher of the former South Whitley Church of God. Doris loved her time with family and is fondly remembered as having a mischievous, ornery side. She loved to laugh and always enjoyed a good prank. She loved gathering the family together for fun times of hanging out and was a master at putting together great meals. In the summer months, she enjoyed floating in the water at their lake residence. She and her husband annually followed the spring warm-up searching for mushrooms from the southern states to the northern states, often bringing home bags of their prized finds. She liked weaving, making blankets, table runners, purses and other items that she gave as gifts to family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Steve; three sons, Rick A. Reiff, Stan D. (Randee) Reiff and Doug J. (Terri) Reiff, all of South Whitley; grandchildren, Katee (Cord) Feasby, Kelly Reiff, Aly Reiff, Claire Reiff, and Dale Reiff; and a brother, Jim (Dianne) Draper, Larwill. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Trula (Frank) Cramer. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. Memorials are to Homes for Haiti. Condolences may be sent at



DORIS ANN REIFF, 71, of rural South Whitley, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 21, 2019, of natural causes while on a mushroom hunting trip in Clinton, Tenn. Born Feb. 19, 1948, in Somerset, Ind., she was a daughter of the late James C. "JC" and Edna Ruth (Tait) Draper. Her formative years were spent in Somerset. She began high school at Southwood High School in Wabash County. Her family then moved to South Whitley where she completed her junior and senior year at South Whitley High School graduating in 1966. On Aug. 14, 1966, she was united in marriage to Steve James Reiff. They have always made their home in the South Whitley area. In addition to being a full-time homemaker, raising the couple's three boys, she was employed in the office at Gripco, South Whitley, then RR Donnelly, Warsaw. She later became the bookkeeper for their company, Steve Reiff, Inc. She was a current member of First Church of God in Columbia City, and previously organist, pianist, and Sunday School teacher of the former South Whitley Church of God. Doris loved her time with family and is fondly remembered as having a mischievous, ornery side. She loved to laugh and always enjoyed a good prank. She loved gathering the family together for fun times of hanging out and was a master at putting together great meals. In the summer months, she enjoyed floating in the water at their lake residence. She and her husband annually followed the spring warm-up searching for mushrooms from the southern states to the northern states, often bringing home bags of their prized finds. She liked weaving, making blankets, table runners, purses and other items that she gave as gifts to family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Steve; three sons, Rick A. Reiff, Stan D. (Randee) Reiff and Doug J. (Terri) Reiff, all of South Whitley; grandchildren, Katee (Cord) Feasby, Kelly Reiff, Aly Reiff, Claire Reiff, and Dale Reiff; and a brother, Jim (Dianne) Draper, Larwill. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Trula (Frank) Cramer. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. Memorials are to Homes for Haiti. Condolences may be sent at www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close