DORIS CLARA PROCHNOW, 102, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Kingston Retirement Center in Santa Fe, N.M. A lifelong resident of Fort Wayne, she moved to Santa Fe, N.M., in 2012 to be with family. Born July 6, 1917, in Corunna, Ind., she was a daughter of Walter and Clara Mertz. Doris graduated from Manchester College in 1934 and began teaching in a one room school house in Fairfield Township, Ind. She and Adrian married Aug. 13, 1945 and moved to Fort Wayne where she taught for two more years. She was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and served in Altar Guild, quilting and craft groups, Ladies Aid and the Sunday school program. She was also a gifted artist and devoted many years to her painting. She and Adrian traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe and the Holy Land. She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Tom) Anderson of Las Vegas, Nev., Jane (Bill Tunmer) of Nelson of New Zealand; son, David Prochnow (Gail Reitenbach) of Santa Fe, N.M.; two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, a Lutheran school teacher, Adrian Prochnow; sisters, Norma Hartman and Anna Jamison; and brother, Benjamin Mertz. There will be an interment at a later date at Concordia Cemetery in Fort Wayne. "Due to Covid-19 restrictions we invite you to join us in spirit by offering a prayer of gratitude for Doris' life." The family is thankful to the Kingston staff for the excellent and loving care given to her for the seven years she lived there. The family requests that any memorials be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Elementary School, Fort Wayne.