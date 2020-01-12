Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS COAHRAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DORIS COAHRAN, 88, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Born Sept. 13, 1931, in Albany, Ind., she was a daughter of Ruby and Orville Washburn. Doris' husband of 51 years, John C. Coahran, predeceased her. Doris and John were blessed with four daughters and a son. Doris was employed and retired from the Fort Wayne Community Schools. For several years, Doris and John split their time between Fort Wayne and Harbor Springs, Mich. Doris was an avid collector of antique furniture, dishware, and miniatures. She was also an award winning quilter, loved playing euchre and scrabble, and was a hard worker. Once retired. she was active in the Levering Seniors serving as President for many years. She also was a member of the Bliss Bunch. Doris is survived by her four daughters, Joncee (Troy Bennett), Debra Bauer (Jeff Benedict), Jamee (David Carpenter), and Amanda Brandt (Ralph McCallister); a son, Len (Donna) Coahran; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Walter Washburn She was also preceded in death by her brother, Galen Washburn; and sister, Dixie Meier. A celebration of life service will be held this summer in Michigan.

