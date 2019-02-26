Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DORIS D. CONKLIN, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Louisville, Ky. Her parents were the late Charles M. and Elsie M. Daniel and late Foster Mother Alma M Grundy. Doris graduated from Shawnee High School in Louisville, Ky., and Nyack Bible College in Nyack, N.Y. Doris was a word processing coordinator for Central Soya for 26 years, retiring in 1998. She was currently a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. Doris enjoyed reading, music, spending time with her family and many friends and sharing the word and love of Jesus. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Rev. Norman A. Conklin of Fort Wayne; children, Bruce (Donna) Conklin and Bev Ketchum (Carl) Moellering, both of Fort Wayne, Barb (Matt) Price of Huntertown; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Brad Conklin; son-in-law, Paul Ketchum; brothers, and sisters. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit



1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

