DORIS E. CHANDLER
DORIS E. CHANDLER, 87, of Woodburn, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne. Born in Sailor Springs, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Loren and Lenora (Miller) O'Dell. She was an active member of Woodburn Missionary Church where she was a founder of the library and librarian for 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, making Barbie doll clothes, flowers, gardening, was an avid reader, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, James Chandler of Woodburn, Dr. Paul Michael Chandler of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Teri Chandler of Fort Wayne; brothers, Donald O'Dell of Clay City, Ill., and Larry (Susan) O'Dell of Olney, Ill.; grandchildren, Ryan Chandler of Fishers and Megan (Tony) Von Holten of Auburn; and great-grandchildren, Nichol, Jacob, Cadence, and Leon Von Holten. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John, in 2006. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Woodburn Missionary Church, 5108 Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn, with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Greg Zern officiating. Masks required. Burial in Woodburn Mennonite Cemetery, Woodburn. Preferred memorials are to the church. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
