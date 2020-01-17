Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS ELEANOR (WULLIMAN) LIECHTY. View Sign Service Information Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home 520 N 2nd Street Decatur , IN 46733 (260)-724-9164 Send Flowers Obituary

DORIS ELEANOR (WULLIMAN) LIECHTY, 93, of Berne, Ind., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Born on Dec. 20, 1926, at her home in Fort Wayne, she was daughter of the late Arly and Ruth (Clauser) Wulliman, Doris was a 1944 graduate of Fort Wayne Central High School. She married Lynn O. Liechty of Berne on May 31, 1947, in Fort Wayne; they celebrated 62 years together. Doris was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Berne and was actively involved in many roles over the years. She loved spending time with family and connecting with people, and looked for the best in everyone. She was a leader in befriending new families and people in need in her community and developed many close and lasting friendships. Doris is survived by her daughter, Karen (Rick) Dubach of Berne; son, John (Joy) Liechty of Goshen; daughters, Jennifer (Jon) Zickafoose of Lima, Ohio and Lisa (Todd) Liechty - Steele of Fort Wayne; as well as 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband; brother, Gerald "Jerry" Wulliman; and an infant daughter, Patti Jo, in 1950. Funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the Swiss Village Auditorium in Berne, where visitation is from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Interment in M.R.E. Cemetery of rural Berne. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager - Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne. Preferred memorials to The Swiss Village Samaritan Fund.

