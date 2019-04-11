Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS I. HAGEN. View Sign

DORIS I. HAGEN, 91, of Fort Wayne, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born Feb. 19, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Irvin and Bertha (Klaehn) Greener. A graduate of Arcola High School, Doris offered her skills as a cook for Lake Luther Bible Camp as well as for many church functions for many years. She worked as a baker for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 23 years, from which she retired. Doris was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church, Lake Township. She enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren, collecting antiques and visiting her daughter Janice's shop in Shipshewana. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Kathy) Hagen of Rochester, Mich.; daughter, Joan (Benjamin) Goodbird of New Town, N.D.; daughter-in-law, Dianne Hagen of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hagen; daughter, Janice Magley; son, Bruce Hagen; brother, Robert Greener; and sister-in-law, Hilda Greener. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 7914 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Rick Barnes officiating. Calling also from 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Lake Luther Bible Camp or the Myositis Association (



1327 North Wells Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46808

