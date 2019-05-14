DORIS IRENE (CAMPBELL) GUINNUP, formerly of Butler and Marion, Ind., died on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Newark, Del., five days short of her 102nd birthday, Born on her parent's farm in Troy Township, DeKalb County, Ind., she was a daughter of Byron James Campbell and Mary Gertrude (Everetts) Campbell. Doris is survived by her son, David (Diana) of Bear, Del.; daughter, Sharon (Rick) Forlano of Sugar Land, Texas; and, grandchildren, Kelsey Guinnup of Philadelphia, Pa., Maj. Geoffrey (Megan) Guinnup of Fort Bliss, Texas, Christopher Guinnup of Baltimore, Md., and Brian Krontz Jr. and Jill (Ryan) DeVido, both of Missouri City, Texas. Doris leaves behind four great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Crossroads of Zion Church, 7997 County Road 4A, Hamilton, Ind. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, Ind. Interment to follow service at Eddy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at https://www.alz.org/. For further details and online condolences visit H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes at https://www.hejohnsonfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 14, 2019