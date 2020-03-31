DORIS JEAN RIGBY, 88, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at The Cedars, Leo. Born and raised in Gar Creek, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Hortense (Flaharty) Fiedler. She attended St. Paul Lutheran School and was a 1949 graduate of New Haven High School. She served her country in the WAC during the Korean War and worked in civil services in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Doris was an avid antique collector and dealer for 25 years in the Harlan and Grabill areas. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Jane Nash of Cleveland Heights and Lori (Jerry Miller) Nash of Grabill; stepchildren, Tim Rigby of New Haven and Sue Follis of LaOtto; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Herbert "Pete" Rigby, in 2016; siblings, Alberta Schaper, Robert Fiedler, and Gladys Kukelhan; and daughter-in-law, Peggy Rigby. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at www.facebook.com/harperfh Chaplain Kris McPherson officiating. Burial at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Central Lutheran School, New Haven, St. Paul Lutheran Church - Gar Creek, or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2020