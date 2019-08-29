DORIS JOAN REISSIG, 84, of Fort Wayne, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Kingston Care Center. Born Oct. 7, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Hans and Frieda (Schilling) Lange. A graduate of South Side High School, Doris relocated to Florida where she loved living for over 30 years. An avid doll collector, she enjoyed playing Bingo and shopping at flea markets. She is survived by her children, Diana (Tim) Goetz of Fort Wayne, David (Cathy Garvin) Reissig of Fort Wayne, Cher Reissig-Daley of Palm Bay, Fla., and Michael Reissig Sr. of Lake Isabella, Calif.; two grandchildren, Amanda Taber of Hawaii and Michael Reissig Jr. of Washington; and great-grandson, Andrew Reissig. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, John Daley. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at . For online condolences, please visit www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 29, 2019