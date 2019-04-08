DORIS L. "DODE" O'CONNELL, 76, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Allen County, she was a daughter of the late Jeremiah M. and Lucile M. (Guillaume) Heffelfinger. She drove bus for Northwest Allen County Community Schools for 20 years, retiring in 2008. She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. Dode was an avid Yankees baseball fan, enjoyed cooking, baking, and was strong in her faith. Above all else, Dode loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Bill (Sylvia) O'Connell, Tamara Klepper, and Jeri (Angie) O'Connell; grandchildren, Brigitte, Rachel, Austin, and Anna; and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Bella. Dode was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Fritz and Betty Rollins. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 1001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with one hour of calling prior to the service. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main Street, Churubusco (IN 46723). Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 8, 2019