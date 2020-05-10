DORIS L. THIEME, 86, of Decatur, Ind., Adams County, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, 11:17 a.m., at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur. Doris was united in marriage to Lester F.W. Thieme on Oct. 4, 1952 at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim; he preceded her in death on March 30, 1999. Surviving are her daughters, Danene Shoaf of Decatur, Dorene Serna of Fort Wayne, Letha (James) Minick of Fort Wayne, Loide (Jeffrey) Holtzclaw of Decatur, Ind., and Lynette (Roger) Hirschy of Wolcottville, Ind.; son, Lowell (Janice) Thieme of Hoagland, Ind.; daughters, Dawn (Jeffery) Hummel of Monroe, Ind., and Dynall (James) Nelson of Greenfield, Ind.; son, Daniel L. (Jani) Thieme of Hoagland, Ind.; daughter, Lea Thieme of Decatur, Ind.; sister, Eileen (William) Zwick of Decatur, Ind.; sister-in-law, Evelyn Keuneke of Decatur, Ind.; sister-in-law, Faye Keuneke of Decatur, Ind.; 28 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, 10 stepgrandchildren, 11 step great-grandchildren, and one step-great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother; three brothers, Frederick W., Richard and Robert Keuneke; son-in-law, Daniel Shoaf; and step great-granddaughter. Private family service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Decatur. Zwick & Jahn, along with Immanuel Lutheran Church, will be following the guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If guests are not able to attend Doris' funeral service, it will be streamed live and be available on the Zwick & Jahn Facebook page. "A drive bye" visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. When a visitor arrives, they will be directed to follow a path which allows them to greet the family. Everyone must remain in their vehicles at all times to ensure social distancing. This has been approved by the Adams County Health Department. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.