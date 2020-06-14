DORIS L. WINANS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DORIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DORIS L. WINANS, 90, passed away Thursday, Jun 11, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Sullivan, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Ruth Lathrop. She married Charles E. Winans on Dec. 18, 1949; he preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 1973. Doris loved God, family, the Cubs and as a proud IU graduate, loved IU basketball. Doris worked with her husband Charles in his State Farm Insurance Agency for 20 years and then Office Manager for G.I. Consultants, Inc. for 15 years, retiring on Sept. 11, 1992. She was a member of Northeast Christian Church, a charter member of Broadway Christian Church, Parkview Seniors Health Club, 50-year founding member of the Fledglings Home Ec Club, docent for the Lincoln Museum and volunteered for Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Surviving are two sons, Brent A. (Elaine) Winans of Ocean Ridge, Fla., Kent L. (Sheri) Winans of New Haven; two daughters, Ann L. (Ken) Kraick of Fort Wayne, and Susan M. Keefer of Auburn; sister, Dorothy (Dr. Russell) May of Fort Myers, Fla.; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by stepmother, Opal Mills; and niece, Marcella Miller. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Pastor Tony Oplinger, officiating. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials to Northeast Christian Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved