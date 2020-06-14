DORIS L. WINANS, 90, passed away Thursday, Jun 11, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Sullivan, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Ruth Lathrop. She married Charles E. Winans on Dec. 18, 1949; he preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 1973. Doris loved God, family, the Cubs and as a proud IU graduate, loved IU basketball. Doris worked with her husband Charles in his State Farm Insurance Agency for 20 years and then Office Manager for G.I. Consultants, Inc. for 15 years, retiring on Sept. 11, 1992. She was a member of Northeast Christian Church, a charter member of Broadway Christian Church, Parkview Seniors Health Club, 50-year founding member of the Fledglings Home Ec Club, docent for the Lincoln Museum and volunteered for Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Surviving are two sons, Brent A. (Elaine) Winans of Ocean Ridge, Fla., Kent L. (Sheri) Winans of New Haven; two daughters, Ann L. (Ken) Kraick of Fort Wayne, and Susan M. Keefer of Auburn; sister, Dorothy (Dr. Russell) May of Fort Myers, Fla.; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by stepmother, Opal Mills; and niece, Marcella Miller. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Pastor Tony Oplinger, officiating. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials to Northeast Christian Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.