DORIS M. AYERS, 95, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Kendallville Manor Nursing Home, Kendallville, Ind. Born June 8, 1923, in Fostoria, Ohio, Doris was the daughter of the late John and Goldie (Treaster) Machir. Doris was a 1941 graduate of Antwerp High School, Antwerp, Ohio. On Feb. 16, 1946, she was united in marriage to Norman Ayers in Auburn, Ind.; he preceded her in death on May 27, 2007. Doris was a longtime member of Newville United Methodist Church until it closed and then moved her membership to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Butler, Ind. Doris is survived by her son, Kenneth (Gail) Ayers of Kendallville; grandson, Douglas (Pat) Ayers of St. Joe; great-grandson, Jason (Sarah) Ayers of St. Joe; step granddaughters, Lisa (Scott) Householder and Angie (Joe) Leighty; and several step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Preston Ayers; and sister-in-law, Virginia Rose Helbert. Funerals service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, with Pastor Christine Fodrea officiating. Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Alton Cemetery, St. Joe, Ind. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church or Dekalb County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 8, 2019