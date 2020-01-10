DORIS O. ESTEP, 101, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church and an active member of the Y.M.C.A. She is survived by her daughter, Trudy Wray of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Tara Thompson and Susan Hardy, both of Houston, Texas, Howard (Karen) Estep of Yoder, Ind., Lynn (Tony) Till of Grabill, Ind., and Michael (Debbie) Estep of Churubusco, Ind.; many great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Estep; son, Charles Estep; grandson, David Estep; and brother, John Rahrer. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial in Hoverstock Cemetery of Zanesville, Ind. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse or Trinity English Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 10, 2020