DORIS O. (PREUSS, JOSTES) GELLERMAN, 94, fell asleep in the arms of Jesus Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages of Pine Valley. Born Aug. 22, 1925, in Madison, Neb., she was the daughter of the late William and Olga Preuss. Doris loved to sew, quilt, garden, attend Bible study and volunteer at various charities. She is survived by her children, Richard (Laura) Jostes, Janet (James) Luepke, Douglas Jostes and Kristen (Scot) Rockwell. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Leonard C. Jostes and Ramon Gellerman. Doris will be buried in Nebraska.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2019