DORIS (PRITCHARD) ROMEY, 98, of Fort Wayne, was carried home to the arms of Jesus on Monday, Feb 24, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, on April 21, 1921, she was the daughter of Herbert and Emma (Fildes) Pritchard. She married R. Dale Romey on April 24, 1943 and they spent over 75 years together as sweethearts. Doris worked as a bookkeeper at Sears & Robuck and Lincoln Life, and worked at Maplewood Mennonite Preschool for several years. She was a member of Life Bridge Church and volunteered at Project Mercy. Doris served in almost every capacity in Sunday School departments until her late 80's when she was physically unable to continue. She devoted her life to following Jesus and was known for her sweet spirit and kindness toward others. Her greatest joy was in teaching, caring for and protecting children. Doris has left a deep impression and example for those she leaves behind including her three children, Darwin (Jan) Romey, Dwight (Sue) Romey and Donna (Mike) Cass. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, and 19 great - grandchildren with another on the way, and one great-great- grandchild. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale Romey, and her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Bridge Church, Deeper Water Ministries, or Life Bridge Church designated for youth mission trips. Funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Life Bridge Church, 12719 Corbin Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46845), with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the church.



