DOROTHA NEHER BRANDON WILLIAMS, 97, of North Manchester, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Timber crest Health care Center, North Manchester. On Dec. 30, 1921, in Franklin Grove, Ill., Dorotha a daughter of the late Oscar W. Neher and Etha M. Lahman (Trostle). She married Robert "Bob" Brandon Sr. on Sept. 14, 1942; he passed away on March 3, 1987. She then married H.B. "Bill" Williams on May 19, 1994; he passed away on May 1, 2007. Dorotha graduated from Central High School in North Manchester, in 1939, and from Manchester College, in 1943, with a B.S. in Education. Her post graduate work was at Wright State and Miami University in Ohio. Her life-long love of music led her to play the cello and sing in her church and Timbercrest choirs. She and her late husband loved going to Dayton, Ohio to watch plays that came from New York. Dorotha loved to travel to Switzerland and Austria. After moving to Timbercrest, Dorotha joined the Book Club and served as chorister and worship leader for morning devotions and Health Care vespers. Dorotha loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dorotha will be remembered by one son, Terry Allen (Charlie) Brandon of Celina, Ohio; one daughter, Deanne (Bob) Seeley of Buskirk, N.Y.; one brother, Robert T. (Mary) Neher of La Verne, Calif.; six grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert K. Brandon Jr. on Aug. 17, 1998; and one sister, Lois Leone Boaz on Sept. 27, 2005. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Timbercrest Chapel, 2201 East St., North Manchester, Ind., where family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Pastor Karen Eberly officiating. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at North Grove Cemetery, 221 Summit St., Celina, Ohio. For those who wish to honor the memory of Dorotha Williams, memorial contributions may be made to Manchester University Arts & Science, 604 East College Ave., North Manchester, IN 46962; Manchester Church of the Brethren. PO Box 349, North Manchester, IN 46962; or the Timbercrest Charitable Assistance Fund, P.P. Box 501, North Manchester, IN 46962.

