DOROTHA "DOT" WEBSTER, 95, left this world to join the love of her life on the dance floor in Heaven on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born on Aug. 5, 1923 in Atwater, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Inez Kyler. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who lovingly reared her family before working at General Electric for 20 years. She retired in 1983 and belonged to the Elex Club. Dorotha was a member of Crescent Avenue Methodist Church for 68 years. She enjoyed traveling anywhere and everywhere. She enjoyed doing cryptoquotes, attending flea markets, shopping, and going out to lunch. She is survived by children, Sandra Allen, Randy Webster, Deb Farrell; grandchildren, Cristopher (Chris) Proctor, Keith Proctor, Michelle Calhoun; nieces and nephews, Jeff (LaDonna) Pattee and Brenda (Steve) Brink; and great-nieces and -nephews, Demi, Landon, Preston, Brittanie, and Briana. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Louis Webster; siblings, Arthur Kyler, Marion (Mac) Kyler, and Carolene Pattee. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Crescent Avenue Methodist Church. "Hats off to all of the recent friends she made at Lutheran Life Villages Pine Valley."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2019