DOROTHEA "DOTTIE" CEALONA TAYLOR, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Summit City Nursing & Rehab, Fort Wayne. She is survived by sisters, Ruth and Joyce; as well as her family and friends at Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana, and Benchmark. Funeral service is noon Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019