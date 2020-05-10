DOROTHY A. LOMBARD, 97, was called home to be with the Lord Jesus on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Paulding, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Lena Danklef son. She graduated from Paulding High School and was Salutatorian of the Class of 1941. She continued her education in Columbus, Ohio, and worked as a laboratory and x-ray technician at Lutheran Hospital. She later was employed by F.W.C.S. as a media clerk at North Side High School and Northrop High School. After retirement, she became a member of the National, State, and local garden clubs; and she pursued training in flower design and became an accredited flower show judge of Indiana. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, bridge, church choir and most of all, her family. She was a lifelong Presbyterian and most recently was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. She is survived by sons, Max (Jean) Lombard of Euless, Texas, and Joe (Babs) Lombard of Canyon, Texas; a daughter, Laura (Kevin) Himmelhaver of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jake, Joe, Lindy, Tate, Sam, and Annie; and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Owen, Miles, Jones, Meyer, and Millie. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joseph L. Lombard, in 2006; and a sister, Ruth Alice Buehler. Private services will be held for the family. She will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Trinity Presbyterian Church or Heartland Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.