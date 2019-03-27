DOROTHY ANNE (BETTERLY) TRIPP, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dorothy was born on June 10, 1934 in Huntington, Ind., but grew up in Ontario, Canada. Memorial service is 5 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Lincolnshire Church of Brethren, 6404 South Calhoun St., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), where visitation with the family is from 3 to 5 p.m. and a reception following the service with refreshments for all to enjoy. Preferred memorials to Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren. Arrangements by Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian. A full obituary can be viewed at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019