DOROTHY B. ANDERSON, 94, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was born Nov. 29, 1925, in Marion, a daughter of the late Murl H. and Tishie F. (Drake) Counterman. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family. Surviving are her son, Clarence J. Anderson Jr. of Fort Wayne; daughter, Patricia A. Syndram of New Haven; son, Steven (Jenny) M. Anderson of Columbia City; daughter, Debbie (Wayne) Alsabrook of Allen, Texas; and a sister, Gloria S. Butts of Fort Wayne; also 24 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence J. Anderson Sr.; son, Randall Anderson; sister, Mary K. Simpson; brother, Thomas M. Counterman; sister, Betty L. Hensleigh (Sands); sister, Sherley F. Waltenburger. Service is 11 a.m. Friday Feb. 7, 2020 , at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. To sign the online guestbook please visit mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020