DOROTHY C. FURNISS
DOROTHY C. FURNISS, 91, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Nov. 24, 1928 in Coldwater, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Ray E. and Eva B Sheward. Dorothy worked in the Accounting Department at Lutheran Hospital for several years and later volunteered in the gift shop. She was a long-time member of Aboite Lutheran Church. She loved reading, playing bridge, and enjoyed gardening. Dorothy is survived by her children, Harold "Hal" (Leslye) Furniss, Gary (Sherri) Furniss, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; son-in-law, Ron Lutz of San Jose, Calif., sister, Renee Sheward of Ohio; six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Furniss, in 2010; and their daughter, Cheryl Lutz. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until service time. "Please join us" on Facebook live at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home for services. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Aboite Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
