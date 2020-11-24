DOROTHY CAROLINE (ANDERSON) SLICHENMYER, 91, formerly of Fox Lake, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. "She was a woman of God." Born in Lucas ville, Ohio, on July 19, 1929, she moved to Fort Wayne, at a young age, where she lived, worked and raised her family for nearly 60 years. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St., Antioch (IL 60002), with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. The Rev. Katie Voigt officiating. Dorothy's family wishes that all could attend but they understand if anyone does not feel comfortable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those unable to attend the service, a livestream will be shared at the start of the service on the Strang Funeral Home Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ehlers Danlos Society, www.ehlers-danlos.com
or The United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, www.umdf.org
. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Dorothy at www.strangfh.com