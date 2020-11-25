SLICHENMYER, DOROTHY CAROLINE (ANDERSON): Funeral service is 3 p.m. today, Nov. 25, 2020, at Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St., Antioch, with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Dorothy's family wishes that all could attend but they understand if anyone does not feel comfortable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those unable to attend the service, a livestream will be shared at the start of the service on the Strang Funeral Home Facebook Page.



