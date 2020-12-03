DOROTHY DEAN FLORIDIS, who passed from this life on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 9:50 p.m., in Zionsville, Ind. The family motto is a saying that speaks loudly to the character and spirit of this amazing woman. "Keep Laughing and Singing All the Time!" (KLASATT), is how Dorothy chose to live her life and it is how she chose to mark her passing. Born Jan. 1, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a daughter of John and Margaret (Blakely) Dean. Dorothy spent the next nearly 85 years, living as an example of the phrase. Dorothy grew up in Cleveland Heights where she became a founding member of the "Dartmoor Gang" a group of neighbor children, whose friendship lasted over 80 years. She attended Cleveland Heights High School and loved participating in the band, where she played French horn, an instrument she loved hearing in any piece of music from that moment on. Music remained so important to her, as witnessed by the musicality of both her children and grandchildren. Dorothy attended Ohio Wesleyan University and graduated from Lake Erie College. From there she continued to Case Western Reserve University, earning a Master's degree in Speech Pathology in 1961, one of only a few females in that profession at the time. She practiced her craft in both Ohio and Indiana until she was 80 years old, specializing in brain injured patients, and often treating seniors nearly 20 years her junior! She opened her heart and used her mind and talents to bring healing to hundreds of people in their most vulnerable time. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and played bridge with her sisters for many years. In her later years, she became an avid aerobic exerciser, and attended a class with the same group of seniors at Healthplex in Indianapolis for over 15 years, even when connected to an oxygen concentrator. Dorothy was an active member of the United Methodist faith, both at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, where she was a member of lay leadership, as well as the Zionsville United Methodist Church, where she continued to serve through her gifts and skills. Dorothy raised two children of her own, John Floridis and Mary (Floridis) Hilton, but was mother to so many more, including her two grandchildren, Bradley and Jessica. She enjoyed attending baseball games and show choir competitions to support her grandchildren and loved being included in IU tailgates and getting to know their new circle of friends. To a huge community of friends in Montana, where John resides, Dorothy became more than just a mother figure to those who knew her. She will be forever known as "Mama D", and she considered them all a part of her dear family And as perhaps his biggest fan, Dorothy never missed the chance to attend her son John's concerts all over Montana, acting as fan, roadie, and public relations manager. Born into a generation that had only the radio, and much like her father, Dorothy embraced modern technology, engaging in long text conversations and posting as many humorous videos and memes as she could find, including many featuring her constant and quirky companion, Cookie Dough, the cat. "We will all miss her regular funny updates." Dorothy fell ill later in life, but never let that illness define her. Instead she faced her challenges with KLASATT, and demonstrated to all us what it means to be brave and fearless in the face of any difficulty. At 80, she rafted the Alberton Gorge in Montana and hiked miles of forests with her son. They even recorded reality-show parody videos of themselves searching for Big Foot. In life and in her passing she defeated Pulmonary Fibrosis and other complications including breast and skin cancer that she beat up on regularly with her indomitable loving spirit for the last several years. She is survived by her son, John Floridis of Missoula, Mont.; daughter, Mary (Mark) Hilton; as well as her grandchildren, Bradley and Jessica Hilton, both of Zionsville, Ind. She treasured her extended family including her sister-in-law, Pat (Tom) Dean and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. She would also count as family her god-grandchildren, Haruaki (Rocky), Aya, and Mai Smith; as well as her "son from another mother," Vern Clayton and his daughter, Ella Clayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Ladd Dean and Margaret Blakely Dean; as well as her brother, J. Thomas Dean. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled as a private family ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. Please check back at https://flannerbuchanan.com
for a streaming link posted closer to the date. The family also hopes to have a celebration of life in the summer of 2021. Please contact a family member for those who would like to participate. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy requested donor's upport of one of the following organizations: the Indianapolis Wheeler Mission, the Alzheimer's Association
or the Parkinson's Foundation.