DOROTHY E. BOZE, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Born Jan. 14, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Ida Hor mann. She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Suzanne E. (Glenn) Emley and Julie E. Boze; grandchildren, Timothy A. (Casey) Pequignot and Melissa E. Davis; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Boze. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 8626 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow the service to Covington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020