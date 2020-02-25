DOROTHY E. BOZE (1928 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Susie and Julie So sorry to hear about the loss of your..."
    - Barbara (Boze) & Richard Hartom
  • "Dorothy had such a lovely smile and way. My deep..."
    - Katie
  • "Julie, So very sorry to hear of your loss. You and your..."
    - Keith Butts
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmaus Lutheran Church
8626 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Emmaus Lutheran Church
8626 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DOROTHY E. BOZE, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Born Jan. 14, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Ida Hor mann. She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Suzanne E. (Glenn) Emley and Julie E. Boze; grandchildren, Timothy A. (Casey) Pequignot and Melissa E. Davis; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Boze. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 8626 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow the service to Covington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.