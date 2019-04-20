DOROTHY E. (STRASBURG) HEIDBRINK, 97, passed Friday, April 19, 2019. She was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church. Surviving are children, Susan (Kirk) Scheeler, Sandra (Steve) Lange and David (Kathy) Heidbrink; half sister, Charlene Bloom; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by husband of 55 years, Clarence Heidbrink. Funeral service is 1 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the church or Heart to Heart Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2019