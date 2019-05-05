DOROTHY "DOT" E. KILGUS, 100, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Dot is survived by her children, Patricia Wetzel, Carl J. Kilgus, Anthony Kilgus, Michelle (Anwar) Kakish; five grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and five siblings. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl N. Kilgus; son-in-law, Robert Wetzel and four siblings. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019