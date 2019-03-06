DOROTHY E. STALTER, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born on July 31, 1923, in Alma, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Harry S. and Nellie Bell (Sharlow) Markham. Surviving are her four children, David (Peg) Stalter, Mary Davidson, Janice (Oscar) Whitelow, Linda (Randall) Drake; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Delmar V Stalter, in 2018; and three brothers. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, also at the church. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to The Food Pantry at Grace Point Nazarene. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019