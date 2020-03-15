Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY ELOISE (EAGER) KURTZ. View Sign Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433 Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY ELOISE (EAGER) KURTZ, 93, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at The Cedars, Leo. Born in Hicksville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ralph H. and Nora M. (Haver) Eager. Dorothy lived most of her life on the farm in Harlan, Allen County. She was a lifelong and active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Harlan. Dorothy was a homemaker and helpmate to her late husband, Tom, on the farm for over 50 years. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed sewing for herself, her daughter-in-law and her grandchildren. She was also an avid reader. She is survived by her sons, Van Kurtz of Buffalo, N.Y. and Philip (Verna) Kurtz of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Christopher (Julie) Kurtz of New Haven, and Kirstin (P. Thomas) Pinit of Portland, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaitlyn, and Jacob Kurtz, all of New Haven, Casey and Griffin Pinit, both of Portland Ore.; brothers, Randall (Nancy) Eager and Edward (Susan) Eager; and brothers-in-law, John and George Kurtz. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, Thomas, in 2019; infant daughter, Theresa Susanne Kurtz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 18330 St. Rd. 37, Harlan, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Don Delagrange officiating. Visitation is also 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the church. Burial in Harlan Memorial Cemetery, Harlan. Preferred memorials are to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or The Cedars, Leo. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit



DOROTHY ELOISE (EAGER) KURTZ, 93, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at The Cedars, Leo. Born in Hicksville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ralph H. and Nora M. (Haver) Eager. Dorothy lived most of her life on the farm in Harlan, Allen County. She was a lifelong and active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Harlan. Dorothy was a homemaker and helpmate to her late husband, Tom, on the farm for over 50 years. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed sewing for herself, her daughter-in-law and her grandchildren. She was also an avid reader. She is survived by her sons, Van Kurtz of Buffalo, N.Y. and Philip (Verna) Kurtz of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Christopher (Julie) Kurtz of New Haven, and Kirstin (P. Thomas) Pinit of Portland, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaitlyn, and Jacob Kurtz, all of New Haven, Casey and Griffin Pinit, both of Portland Ore.; brothers, Randall (Nancy) Eager and Edward (Susan) Eager; and brothers-in-law, John and George Kurtz. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, Thomas, in 2019; infant daughter, Theresa Susanne Kurtz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 18330 St. Rd. 37, Harlan, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Don Delagrange officiating. Visitation is also 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the church. Burial in Harlan Memorial Cemetery, Harlan. Preferred memorials are to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or The Cedars, Leo. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close