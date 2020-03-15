DOROTHY ELOISE (EAGER) KURTZ, 93, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at The Cedars, Leo. Born in Hicksville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ralph H. and Nora M. (Haver) Eager. Dorothy lived most of her life on the farm in Harlan, Allen County. She was a lifelong and active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Harlan. Dorothy was a homemaker and helpmate to her late husband, Tom, on the farm for over 50 years. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed sewing for herself, her daughter-in-law and her grandchildren. She was also an avid reader. She is survived by her sons, Van Kurtz of Buffalo, N.Y. and Philip (Verna) Kurtz of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Christopher (Julie) Kurtz of New Haven, and Kirstin (P. Thomas) Pinit of Portland, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaitlyn, and Jacob Kurtz, all of New Haven, Casey and Griffin Pinit, both of Portland Ore.; brothers, Randall (Nancy) Eager and Edward (Susan) Eager; and brothers-in-law, John and George Kurtz. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, Thomas, in 2019; infant daughter, Theresa Susanne Kurtz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 18330 St. Rd. 37, Harlan, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Don Delagrange officiating. Visitation is also 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the church. Burial in Harlan Memorial Cemetery, Harlan. Preferred memorials are to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or The Cedars, Leo. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020