DOROTHY F. SCHENKEL
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
DOROTHY F. SCHENKEL, 93, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Coventry Meadows, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 22, 1927, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Loretta Sunderland. She was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church and enjoyed square dancing, music, reading, tatting, puzzles and traveling. Dorothy is survived by daughter, Mary (Jim) Ley of Fort Wayne; sons, Dennis (Elaine) Schenkel of Harlan, Ind., Richard Schenkel and Raymond Schenkel, both of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 37 great- and step great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Schenkel. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 1515 Barthold, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2020.
