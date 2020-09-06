DOROTHY G. SIEFERT, 93, of Fort Wayne, died Sept. 1, 2020. Born Aug. 17, 1927, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Laurence and Jennie Selbach. Dorothy married Charles Siefert on July 15, 1950 and they spent 39 wonderful years together before his passing. She was a positive person who enjoyed volunteering, quilting and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed and leaves behind a wonderful example of a life well-lived. Dorothy is survived by her children, Chuck, MaryAnn (Frank) Berkeley, Steve (Pam), Nancy (Bill) Noble, Peggy (Richard) Hochstetler, Dave (Robin), Jean (Tom) Giggey, Dan (Patricia), Paul (Lisa), and Bill (Tina); 16 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck, granddaughter, Jennifer; four brothers, and a sister. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling from noon to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese Catholic School or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com