1/1
DOROTHY G. SIEFERT
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOROTHY G. SIEFERT, 93, of Fort Wayne, died Sept. 1, 2020. Born Aug. 17, 1927, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Laurence and Jennie Selbach. Dorothy married Charles Siefert on July 15, 1950 and they spent 39 wonderful years together before his passing. She was a positive person who enjoyed volunteering, quilting and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed and leaves behind a wonderful example of a life well-lived. Dorothy is survived by her children, Chuck, MaryAnn (Frank) Berkeley, Steve (Pam), Nancy (Bill) Noble, Peggy (Richard) Hochstetler, Dave (Robin), Jean (Tom) Giggey, Dan (Patricia), Paul (Lisa), and Bill (Tina); 16 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck, granddaughter, Jennifer; four brothers, and a sister. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling from noon to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese Catholic School or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved