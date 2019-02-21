DOROTHY HELEN (STRUBLE) HOFFMAN, 99, left this life and went home to see Jesus on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. She was born on Oct. 18, 1919. Mom is survived by her children, Robert, Alan, Mary Jane (David) Teitlebaum, and Sharon; eight grandchildren, Briana (Erik) Derrow and Brooke Hoffman, Molly (Nick) Kelly, Poppy Miller, Seth (Anna) Evans, Summer Evans, Faith (Klaus) Seelig, and Aaron Evans; and seven great-grandchildren, Lyla and EJ Derrow, Mina, Celeste and Ronan Kelly, and Destiny and Klaus Seelig. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis V. and Helen; sister, Lucille Keller; and husband, Paul. "Mom will be greatly missed by all who knew her and appreciated her love of gardening, her love for Jesus and her way of baking the best pies you've ever tasted. She leaves an enduring legacy of kindness, faith and love." Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Brookside Church, 6102 Evard Road, with family visitation from 1 to 2 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2019