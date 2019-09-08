|
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
DOROTHY I. LOWERY, 97, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born on Oct. 19, 1921 in Montpelier, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Claire I. (Miller) Fenicle. She was a graduate of Montpelier High School, and moved to Fort Wayne to attend beauty college, where she later met her husband, Wayne. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Fort Wayne, and retired from Sears, after more than 20 years of service as a sales clerk. After retirement she and her husband spent their winters in Florida, and loved to travel. She loved dancing, music, and playing cards, puzzles, and all sorts of board games. She is survived by her children, Linda Krouse of Fort Wayne, and Ronald Lowery of Mesa, Ariz.; grandchildren, Laura A. (Jeff) Ciocca, Marc A. (Tracy) Krouse, Kelly L. (Rob) Stonecliffe, and Nicki L. Lowery; and nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 59 years, Wayne Lowery, in 2002; brothers, Richard and Robert Fenicle; and, son-in-law, James Krouse. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to , or Salem United Church of Christ, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019
