DOROTHY J. BRUICK, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages Pine Valley. Born April 30, 1926, in Muncie, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Genieve (Odel) Jones. She had been an administrative assistant with the Fort Wayne Community Schools for eight years. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and co-founder of Easter Seals ARC of Fort Wayne. She was a very loving and devoted wife and mother. Surviving are her children, Connie Bruick of Fort Wayne, Cheryl (Dr. Robert) Callon of Westfield, Ind., and Kenneth (Carol) Bruick of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Michelle Young, Megan Lilly, Molly Reilly, Melissa Callon, and Mariah Callon; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Marjorie Meeks of Florida. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Bruick; and sisters, Betty Greely and Janice Jones. Funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road. Memorial donations can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Easter Seals ARC of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 31, 2019